Famous Pastor Kicks As Ghana Police Move To Arraign Religious Leaders Who Give ‘Fearful Prophecies’

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of the Perez Chapel International, Ghana, has advised the police authorities to stay off matters involving prophecies emanating from church platforms.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Ghana Police Service had on December 27, 2021 issued a statement against communication of false, fearful and misleading prophecies by religious leaders during December 31st Crossover services.

It added that defaulters are liable to five years jail term under Ghanaian law.

Days later, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) backed the police decision, saying that prophecies that predict death and harm have “question marks”.

On January 6, the Ghana police further released a statement stating that it had received numerous video footages relating to December 31st services and have begun to analyze them to ascertain whether anyone breached the laws of the country.

The police said that “anybody found culpable will be put before the court.”

But Agyinasare, who currently pastors the largest single church auditorium in Ghana, explained in a live broadcast on Sunday that the Bible revealed several prophecies by prophets and apostles that warned about famine and destruction.

He said the church should not let the police implement its decision because such move can emboldened it to start regulating sermons.

The cleric said : “It is okay for police to caution regarding prophecies that cause fear and panic especially those that have to do with notable personalities.

“It should not use its scarce resources in trying to analyze our prophecies, if we are not careful, very soon they will be analyzing our sermons and telling us what to preach.

“As a prophet, God can open my eyes to see a church member going to die if we don’t pray and if the person is notable I will have to tell them in secret so as not to create confusion.

“They should please not get into wanting to legislate prophecy because they don’t have what it takes to legislate; they should leave that to spiritual people and we promise them that we will make sure that there will not be confusion.”