Heritage Bank Confirms Payment Of APC Nomination Form For Jonathan

Heritage Bank Plc has confirmed the payment of the All Progressives Congress nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Bank confirmed the payment through a letter addressed to the National Organising Secretary of the Party dated May 9,2022.

The letter was signed by the Experience Centre Manager, Isaiah Ediae; and the Regional Head, Abuja, Daniel Oniko.

The letter was titled, “Notification of credit into account: All Progressives Congress Collection Account 5600007616.”

It reads, “We write to confirm that your subject amount has been credited with the sum of N70m being nomination form for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for Presidency.

“Please take this as a credit advise of the transaction in this regard. Thank you. Yours faithfully from Heritage Bank Plc.”

THE WHISTLER contacted the Bank and a top management officer confirmed the payment.

The Website had earlier reported that Jonathan has been drafted into the 2023 presidential race by a coalition of northern groups.

The group arrived at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to purchase the N100m APC presidential forms for Jonathan.