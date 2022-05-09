BREAKING: ‘This Is An Insult’ — Jonathan Rejects N100m APC Presidential Forms Purchased For Him

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as ‘an insult to his person’ the purchase of the N100 million presidential forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his name without his consent.

Reports had emerged late Monday that a coalition of northern groups purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms for him to run for 2023 presidency on the APC platform.

THE WHISTLER reported that Heritage Bank Plc had confirmed payment of the said sum into the account of the APC through a letter addressed to the National Organising Secretary of the ruling party.

Following the reports, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, had claimed that the former president had dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC to contest the presidency.

“So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and (is) now a member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“With this Goodluck Jonathan’s political new development, I am sure, very sure some people are currently busy digging out our pre–2015 elections’ tweets to create a conversation or make a point,” Bashir had said in separate tweets late Monday.

So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 9, 2022

But reacting to the development in a statement by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president disowned the group that bought the forms for him and urged members of the public to disregard them.

“It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request. Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it,” Eze stated.