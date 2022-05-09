2023 Presidency: Saraki Visits Obasanjo, Says Wrong Choice Will Spell Doom For Nigeria

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Monday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as part of his campaign for votes ahead of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former lawmaker, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP held a meeting with Obasanjo behind closed doors.

Saraki was accompanied by the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Kawu Baraje, on the visit to the former President on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

While emerging from the meeting, Saraki explained the reason behind his visit to Obasanjo.

Sraki, who is a former Governor of Kwara State said Nigeria was in a very delicate situation and warned that a wrong choice of President in 2023 could worsen the already bad situation in the country.

He said, “I’m in Ogun State to see PDP delegates, but I can’t come to Ogun state and not pay a visit to the former President, our father and leader of modern Nigeria, somebody I’m very closed to since I started my political career. So I came to see him to let him know that I’m in Ogun state and to see how good and how well he is doing.

“We are in a very very delicate state as a nation and we need somebody who has the experience, somebody who can unite us because without unity we cannot go anywhere.

“And we thank God for his health, his energy, and his passion for this great country. It inspires us to see that definitely, we need to turn this country around into a country that he wishes for and that all of us wish.

“I believe that the time today, the kind of leadership that this country requires, I can provide that leadership.”

While addressing the party delegates, he said Nigeria needed a strong President who would be able to work hard to turn around the situation of the country .

He said “We need a President that will stand, that is bold and courageous. We all know four years as the Senate President, I stood for this country, I stood for what I believed was in the interest of this country.

“Let us find that person who has the energy because the work of a President is not part-time, especially now the country is very bad.

“Nigeria needs a President that is up and running, not a President that will be giving instructions because when you give instructions and you don’t check nothing will happen.

“You need somebody that has the energy to do it. I believe that I have that energy and capacity to do it.”