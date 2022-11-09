Hope Rises For Additional Increase In Oil Production As NNPC Discovers Another Illegal Pipeline

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Working in partnership with Tantita Security Services Ltd, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, has again recorded another major breakthrough in it’s fight against crude oil thieves, with the discovery of another illegal pipeline used in stealing crude oil from Nigeria.

The discovery was made last Saturday by operatives of Tantita Security Services while security the Assets belonging to the National Oil Company located at the Western Corridor in the Niger Delta.

THE WHISTLER understands that the discovery of the illegal connection was made on the

48″ Forcados Export line where crude oil to the

NNPC/Chevron OML 49 West Isan Platform was discovered to have been diverted.

Findings by this website revealed that OML 49 is located in the North-western Niger Delta. It is part of Chevron’s Joint Venture (JV) with the NNPC.

The oil field is the largest block in the JV and covers shallow water and swamp acreage.

THE WHISTLER understands that there are over 20 fields on the block, but the largest remaining reserves are in the onshore Gbokoda and Dibi fields.

The oil block is also a major gas supplier to the domestic market, principally through the ELPS pipelines.

Last Saturday’s discovery is the latest in the series of disturbing findings that Private Security Contractors have recently reported.

On October 6 this year, operatives of Tantita Security laid ambush to a suspected oil syndicate, and apprehended the captain and seven other crew members.

The arrest was made while the criminals were pumping crude oil from an illegal connection which they they had fixed to a Chevron pipeline in the Warri River.

One week later, another illegal oil pipeline was uncovered which was used by criminals to steal crude oil from Forcados Terminal in Delta State.

The illegal pipeline is located in Okuntu Community which is a few metres away from the Forcados crude oil export terminal

The illegal 6 inch pipeline was connected to the 48 inch Trans Forcados Export Pipeline connecting the high sea where crude oil is being loaded into vessels.

It was connected with the primary intention to steal crude oil from the main pipeline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company and Agip.

The distance from where the illegal pipeline was connected and where it was being used to load stolen crude oil into the ship is between five to six kilometers.

Forcados Terminal which was built in 1971 is located about 65 kilometers West of Warri Town and has about ten crude storage tanks

So far, Tantita Security Services working in collaboration with NNPC has discovered over 58 illegal connections to the trans-Escravos, trans-Forcados, and other major trunk lines by oil bunkers in Delta and Bayelsa states.

The NNPC Ltd Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari had while speaking during a summit organised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria two weeks ago said that through the support provided by the federal government, the country is making huge success in the fight against crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

He said the activities of vandals, if left unchecked, would destroy the oil and gas industry and ultimately frustrate the NNPC’s mandate of guaranteeing energy security for Nigerians.

He said, “The government security agencies in partnership with NNPC and other companies are on the table today because if we don’t arrest pipeline vandalism, we will have no industry.

“And more than anything else, it will completely question any possibility of energy security for our country. For NNPC, we are by law required to be the guarantor of energy security for this country. This is very broad, very tough and very demanding. It means that we must supply energy to this country in all it’s forms.

“And until we arrest the current situation of theft and vandals action, it’s very difficult to take the next step. I am glad to share with you today that monumental progress have been achieved and I can tell you that in the next couple of days maximum a week, our pipelines assets will come back on stream.

“This will no doubt provide the resources that we need to go back to work to reinvest and also provide resources for our country so that other infrastructure development in our country can be delivered.”

Kyari called for the support of all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to stop the issue of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

For those involved in this criminality, the NNPC Boss said that no one arrested will go unpunished.

Kyari added, “This is clearly an area that requires all of us. And whoever, anywhere, whether in NNPC, regulators, security agencies or wherever you are and whoever you are working for, as long as we know such people, please report at the portal because it is the enemy of all of us.

“Many of the connections that you have seen could not have been delivered except with the involvements of professional, it’s not possible. They are in our midst, the ones we know, we must put them on the table and that is what we are doing. We will spare no one in this action so that ultimately we can get back our assets.

“I am happy with the support we are getting from government security agencies and it is working. Also the involvements of private security is working and it has helped us.

“Many of the discoveries we made today could not have been possible without local knowledge and supporting the people who have been used to do so much and are used by criminals to do some of these things with very little things that they give them. Now, they are involved in protecting these assets and we are proud of these interventions.”