Hotel Owner Arrested For Killing Suspected Handset Thief In Imo

One Ibe Obasi, 38, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly causing the death of Ebuka Udemba, 25, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo LGA of Imo State.

Obasi, the owner of Our Guest House, Umulogho, Obowo, was arrested by operatives of Obowo Divisional Headquarters over the role he played in the death of the deceased, which occurred in his hotel premises.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the guest house by the suspect and two others, at large, where he suffocated to death, on the accusation of stealing a customer’s handset.”

Okoye said the suspect had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for consolidation of the ongoing investigation.

He added that the suspect provided useful information to assist the operatives in arresting all the persons in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has tasked the deputy commissioner of police in charge of SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Whil commiserating with the families, friends, and relatives of the victim, the CP condemned the cruel act and called on the people of Obowo LGA, particularly the residents of Umulogho, to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the command ‘is on top of the situation and has commenced a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them brought to book’.