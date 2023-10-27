House Of Reps To Intervene In Unpaid Salary Dispute Between FG, ASUU

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Worried about the disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the union’s withheld eight-month salary, the House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the matter in a bid to put to an end the lingering dispute.

The resolution was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu State) and co-sponsored by Rep. Aminu Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo), and Rep. Lilian Orogbu (LP-Anambra) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Nnamchi narrated how the university lecturers had in 2022, embarked on an eight-month strike due to the Federal Government’s failure to honour past agreements with the union.

He noted that the strike actions had led to the government imposing a “no work, no pay” policy which brought about disagreement between both parties.

Nnamchi expressed worry over the negative effect of the unpaid salaries on the university lecturers who he said, play a crucial role in the nation’s education system.

He added that resolving the lingering issue between both parties is crucial for the stability and development of the nation’s universities and the economy.

“Section 17 of the Constitution provides that the state social order is founded on ideals of freedom, equality, and justice, and in furtherance of the social order, government actions shall be humane.

“Disturbed that Federal University lecturers are facing financial hardships and distress due to eight months’ salary owed as a result of the ASUU strike, with adverse consequences on students’ educational experiences and overall well-being.

“We are worried that the unpaid salaries can negatively affect lecturers’ morale, job satisfaction, and teaching effectiveness, thereby affecting the quality of education provided to students.

“The educational success and prospects of students are intricately linked to the financial security and dedication of teachers.

“Resolving this issue is crucial for the stability and excellence of universities, the welfare of educators, and the nation’s economy,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committees on University Education, Finance, Appropriations, Labour and Productivity, and Legislative Compliance to interface with ASUU and the Federal Government.

He urged the committee to resolve the eight-month outstanding salary of lecturers following the ‘no work, no pay’ policy and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved for the payment of four months’ salary and a waiver for the staff of tertiary institutions on the ‘no work, no pay, policy invoked by the government during the eight month strike embarked upon by the university-based unions.

The government further said that the waiver was granted based on the principles of presidential prerogative of mercy, subject to the Federal Ministries of Education and that of Labour and Employment developing a document of Understanding (DoU), before payment of the withheld salaries can be effected.