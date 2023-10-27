We Will Support You To Break New Grounds In Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry, Reps Caucus Assures Kyari

The anti-corruption campaign and reforms implemented in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited by the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, has drawn the admiration of Friends of the Masses, a House of Representatives caucus comprising over 50 members.

The caucus said Kyari has shown statesmanship in his pursuits to reform Nigeria’s oil and gas sector despite the menace of crude oil theft, vandals and opposition from those who are against the reforms.

Honourable Iyawe Esosa representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Edo, (Labour Party) in the House of Representatives described Kyari as the game-changer in the oil and gas sector.

Esowa said, “Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is now on a transformative path, unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity in the sector. The end of the fraudulent subsidy regime was another milestone.

“Under the leadership of Kyari, the company has taken significant steps towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the industry. One of the ways he has done this is by publishing monthly financial and operational reports.

“For Kyari, it is about the country and together, with other distinguished colleagues, we have vowed to support him in breaking new grounds and achieving more.”

Kyari’s anti-corruption war in the NNPC Limited came to the limelight when he broke the jinx of secrecy in the company by publishing the audited financial accounts for the first time in 43 years.

To open up the oil and gas sector for investments as well as the benefit of Nigerians, Kyari pushed for the Petroleum Industry Act which was signed into law by former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The move facilitated the transitioning of the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to a national oil company, NNPC Limited, with a focus not limited to oil and gas but also renewable energy.

He said, “The signing of the PIA by former President Muhammadu Buhari was perhaps the biggest breakthrough for Kyari as it opened the door for more significant changes in the national oil giant.

“We can’t forget how he worked for the passage of the PIA. Today, we have a new, refreshed, and rejuvenated NNPC. He has gone a step further to initiate new investment benchmarks to further rejuvenate the once-ineffective company.”

Also, Honourable Seso Ikpagher (Benue APC) said the PIA is one of the numerous reforms of the NNPC Limited under Kyari.

Ikpagher said the PIA 2021 is the most audacious attempt to overhaul the petroleum sector.

The lawmaking said the expected gains of the petroleum industry can be fully actualized with Kyari at the helm of the affairs of the NNPC Limited.