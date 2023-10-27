N57.6bn SUVs: Ezekwesili Slams ‘Annoyingly Vacuous’ Senator Karimi Over Comments

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has criticised Senator Sunday Karimi for his justification of the purchase of luxury vehicles for members of the National Assembly, describing it as “utterly disgraceful”

Karimi had on October 25th 2023, during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ defended the Senate over the purchase of N57.6b SUVs for its members.

Ezekwesili, while reacting to Karimi’s statement in defence of the SUVs’ purchase, said it was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians whose suffering had worsened lately.

She tweeted on Friday: “Who is this annoyingly vacuous Senator Sunday Karimi @SundayKarimi of the @NGRSenate whose sole argument for wasting public resources to purchase Luxury SUV vehicles for members of the @nassnigeria at this time of National FINANCIAL DISTRESS is, “it is not only Lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land-cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa”.

“Utterly disgraceful and disgusting act of tone-deafness on display.

“Let me kindly ask you and your colleagues to please read the following scriptures as wisdom appears to be away from you all on this matter that enrages your Citizens:

Luke 17:27, Matthew 24:38-39.

“Continue if it pays you but do not say Citizens did not help you to act wisely.”

