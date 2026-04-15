Trump Claims China Agreed Not To Supply Weapons To Iran

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U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran following recent regional conflict linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the claim via his Truth Social platform and later repeated it in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping had provided written assurance that Beijing was “essentially” not supplying arms to Iran.

According to Trump, he had previously sent a letter to Xi Jinping after receiving reports suggesting possible Chinese military support for Iran.

He said Xi responded in writing, denying the allegations in principle.

Trump further commented on the Strait of Hormuz situation, describing it as a key strategic and economic concern, while also suggesting that China welcomed efforts to stabilize the waterway due to its importance in global oil supply chains.

China remains Iran’s largest trading partner and a major buyer of its oil, making its role sensitive amid US sanctions and the current geopolitical standoff.

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The claim comes as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran continues to hold following earlier clashes this month.

The development also comes ahead of a planned US-China summit scheduled for May 14–15 in Beijing, where both trade and security issues are expected to be discussed, alongside wider regional tensions involving the Middle East.

No official response has yet been issued by Chinese authorities confirming Trump’s account of the alleged agreement.