Job Racketeering Probe: Reps Invite FCC Ex-Secretary Over Missing Documents

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating job racketeering in Ministries, Departments and Agencies has summoned the past secretary of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over missing documents in connection with recruitment details.

Also summoned include IPPIS desk officer in the commission, Mr Haruna Kolo over allegations of bothering on job racketeering.

Yusuf Gagdi, the chairman of the ad hoc committee issued the summons in Abuja on Monday.

He said the committee would stop at nothing from getting the job done by engaging relevant agencies mentioned in the job racketeering.

“We have a factual petition against all the agencies called regarding 10 per cent collection of job racketeering,” he said.

In his desire to get the necessary documents to further its investigation, the FCC chairman, Mrs Farida Dankaka and the incumbent Secretary, said they could not access it.

Disturbed by the revelation that some documents regarding the number of jobs provided so far from 2018 till date could not be found, the chairman of the committee demanded the past secretary of the commission to provide the documents.

According to him, the past Secretary of FCC should be invited as to why documents are not found in FCC.

We have admitted some documents submitted earlier now we need the remaining documents.

He directed that Kolo and the Director of IPPIS should appear before the panel on Aug 4.

Rep Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) a member of the committee said, ” you have a secretary in the commission and a chairman, there is no way they will tell us that the documents in their kitty are not available.

“The former chairman and the secretary should be invited to this place and provide details of document said not to be available.”

According to her, FCC has approval for jobs from Head of Service of the Federation and the process has commenced and 85 people have been recruited.

This is contrary to the FCC chairman who earlier claimed that she had not recruited from 2020 till date but the payroll submitted to the committee proved her wrong.

She however, said that the process of recruitment had not been completed because the beneficiaries names and other details have not been sent to IPPIS.

“We got the approval before and we have not uploaded it; we are waiting for the head of service. We have not taken them to IPPIS because the process is still on.”

On the issue of Kolo being her Personal Assistant, the FCC chairman said, “Kolo has been in the system for a long time and he is the IPPIS desk officer in our office. My signature was forged to give jobs, Kolo is not my SA or PA,”.