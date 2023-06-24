How Miscarriages Led Me To Surrogacy – Ini Edo

Top Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, popularly known as Ini Edo, has recounted how series of miscarriages pushed her to conceive through a surrogate.
Ini Edo in an interview with podcaster Chude Jideonwo also said she regrets getting married when she did.
Recall that the actress announced she had a child via surrogacy and anonymous donor sperm in December 2021 to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.
Responding to questions on the process, Ini Edo said, “I chose surrogate because I had a couple of miscarriages and I just got tired of trying and I didn’t want to try again. I don’t have a husband and I wanted a child for myself whether I have a husband or not, and I wanted it to be my child. What other options did I have? Thankfully, my eggs are good so I did that.
“There is something about me, I’m desperate for nothing, I just believe that things would work out fine, things are coming together but I still don’t feel that fulfillment that I need now,” she added.
On her failed marriage to Philip Ehiagwina, she said, “I regret the decision to get married because it just wasn’t the right move to make but I would do it again at my own time if the right person comes. If the right person doesn’t come, I’m okay.”
The actress got married to Ehiagwina, a US-based businessman in 2008, and the duo divorced in 2014.