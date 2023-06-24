How Miscarriages Led Me To Surrogacy – Ini Edo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Top Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, popularly known as Ini Edo, has recounted how series of miscarriages pushed her to conceive through a surrogate.

Ini Edo in an interview with podcaster Chude Jideonwo also said she regrets getting married when she did.

Recall that the actress announced she had a child via surrogacy and anonymous donor sperm in December 2021 to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

Responding to questions on the process, Ini Edo said, “I chose surrogate because I had a couple of miscarriages and I just got tired of trying and I didn’t want to try again. I don’t have a husband and I wanted a child for myself whether I have a husband or not, and I wanted it to be my child. What other options did I have? Thankfully, my eggs are good so I did that.

“There is something about me, I’m desperate for nothing, I just believe that things would work out fine, things are coming together but I still don’t feel that fulfillment that I need now,” she added.

On her failed marriage to Philip Ehiagwina, she said, “I regret the decision to get married because it just wasn’t the right move to make but I would do it again at my own time if the right person comes. If the right person doesn’t come, I’m okay.”

The actress got married to Ehiagwina, a US-based businessman in 2008, and the duo divorced in 2014.