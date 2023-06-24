JUST IN: Tinubu Will Not Return To Nigeria From France- Alake

President Bola Tinubu will not return to the country today from Paris, France, and has instead departed for London for a “private visit,” according to a terse statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Tinubu had left the country during the week and was expected to return today Saturday, according to a statement issued by Alake.

There were initial reports that the president would see his doctors for unknown medical treatments but his aides denied the reports.

Instead Alake said Tinubu would join other world leaders in France to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact concerning support and investment for poor countries in a statement heralding his trip to France.

That event concluded on Friday.

But on Saturday, Alake in a short statement said, “Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.”

The statement titled, ‘After successful Paris outing, President Tinubu off to London on a private visit’, said that the “President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

The festival will be held on Wednesday in the coming week.

This is Tinubu’s first overseas trip since his inauguration on May 29, and would Mark his first “private visit” as well.

Before becoming a president, he often visited the UK for medical treatments.