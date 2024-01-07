How Osun Pastor Raped Me During ‘Deliverance’ — 25-year-old Undergraduate

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Osun State pastor, simply identified as Kayode, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old female undergraduate student during what he claimed was a “redemption of life” rite.

The incident occurred on the night of January 4, 2024 at the residence of the Celestial Church pastor in Ijeda Jesa, Osun State.

The victim, identified only as Yemisi, had confided in her parents about a vision she had that she would die on her upcoming birthday. Her mother then took her to Pastor Kayode’s church for spiritual guidance.

According to Yemisi’s account to THE WHISTLER, the pastor claimed he had a vision that she needed to have sexual intercourse with a man at midnight on her birthday as part of a redemption ritual.

He allegedly insisted that he would assist her with this, threatening that if she refused, negative consequences would befall her, her future husband and her family.

Fearful of the threats, Yemisi reluctantly went along with the ritual preparations, which included removing all her clothing except for underwear.

She told THE WHISTLER, “When I was in school last year, we students were holding a prayer meeting when a boy gave me a message that I should be prayerful. He said I may not spend up to 25 years if I didn’t pray fervently.

“I called my mother and informed her of what I heard. She took me to a Pastor near our house to pray for me. The Pastor prayed for me that day and he told us that during my next birthday which comes up every January 04, I must not make any call that day.

“On December 30, 2023, the pastor came to our house to remind us about the warning and my mother assured him that she can’t forget the warning.

“On January 03, 2024, my mother collected my phone early in the morning. On the 4th of January, after cooking at home, I went to church to greet the pastor. I went inside the church to greet him and he told me to stay outside. He later came out to pray for me. After praying, he told me I would be around the church environment till 6:00 p.m. when I will be going home.

Yemisi continued, “He (the pastor) said I can sleep if I want to sleep and gave me a mat. I slept on the mat inside the church but he later came to wake me up and said that he needed to talk to me. I went to meet him and we sat down in the church compound alone. He told me he saw a vision where four people appeared before him and told him to assist me.

“He said I must have sexual intercourse with a man at midnight and I must not leave the church premises. I was wondering how such will be possible. He insisted that it must be that midnight. I asked him how I would go about such a thing since he said I should not leave the church.

“Pastor Kayode said I should not worry that the spirit of the Lord will guide him. Later, he asked if I had someone I was dating and I said yes. He told me if I was going to use my boyfriend for the job and that he will never have sex with me forever. I told him I didn’t have anyone who could be helpful in that aspect. That was when he said he was the one the Lord directed to assist me and he would surely assist me.

“He said if I did not agree to him helping me, something would happen to me and that my future husband would be the one to bear the consequences. He said during the sexual intercourse, I would hold salt in my hand and use it to rub my head after he was done. He also said once he is done that midnight, I will travel to my boyfriend’s place early in the morning and ensure he has sex with me, even if I’m going to force him. I told him I can’t do it.”

She added, “Pastor said I should not worry that he only wants to help me. He warned me that if I told anybody, my life and that of my parents and boyfriend would be in danger. He said we have to do it as he said. I left him and went back inside the church crying.

“Around evening time, he sent someone to call my mother. When my mother arrived, he told her to go and help me get my white garment and socks. When she came with the garment and I wanted to bath, the pastor told me I must remove everything I was putting on but I left my pant underwear on because I didn’t want what he said to happen

“When my mother came with my food, I was stylishly winking to let her know I was not comfortable and to tell her I couldn’t sleep in the church. After that, my mother went home at night to pick some stuff. My mother came back, I still used body language to tell her I was not comfortable and he got the sign. My mother asked me to tell her what was happening but I couldn’t say it because the pastor had already threatened that our lives were in danger if I told anyone.

“After my mother left again for the house, I sat down outside when he came to call me and asked if I’d remove everything on me. I told him I didn’t remove my pants and he got angry saying he had already told me I should remove everything on me except that white garment.

“He off his phone light for me to remove my pants after which he asked me to come and sit beside him on his two-seater. I went there and he started caressing me. He was in this process when my parents came back. He saw their car light and asked me to go out to meet them. My father told him I can’t sleep over, that some Alfas were coming from Ilorin to pray for me that night that I have to observe the 9:00 p.m., 12:00 am and 03:00 am prayers which are the three periods he had already told me he would be having sexual intercourse with me.

“He sweet-talked my parents and my father later told him that he would come back to pick me up by 10:00 p.m. He told them that we would have been through with the 09:00 p.m. prayer by that time and they can come to pick me up. As soon as my parents left, he dragged me back inside and pinned my neck on his chair, pulled my leg up and penetrated me.”

Yemisi said she ran away after the alleged incident and the pastor chased her but after he realised that she was close to her house and was crying for help, he ran back.

She further disclosed that, “I explained what happened to my parents and they rushed me to Odufunke Memorial hospital, Ijeda Ijesa. We are not members of his church, we only went there because of the message and he was near us. The doctor checked my private part to ascertain my words and it was like they discovered his sperm on me. It was the hospital management that called the policemen. The policemen went to his place that night but he ran away.”

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the pastor’s arrest, saying he is being detained in Ijebu Jesa and will be transferred to the Osun State police headquarters.