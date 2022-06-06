How Over 20 Gunmen Invaded Politician’s Residence In Gwarinpa Estate, Stole Valuables

No fewer than 20 armed men on Monday invaded Efab Queens Estate in the Gwarinpa Federal Housing area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The assailants broke into the estate’s rear end at about 3 am on Monday, attacking the residential apartment of an unnamed politician.

Confirming the incident, the Gwarinpa Estate’s Zonal Security Supervisor, Patrick Simon, told THE WHISTLER that the gunmen carted away valuables including laptops, smart TVs, and phones amongst others.

“In the morning there was a shooting at about 3 am this morning and these boys (gunmen), about 20 of them, they entered through the fence at the back, and they succeeded in entering the house of a politician.

“They broke the door and they took so many things, Plasma, phone, laptops and many things,” Simon said.

He, however dismissed reports that certain persons were abducted. “There is nothing like kidnapping,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers sighted at the scene told this website that men of the FCT Police command and the victim are currently on the trail of the assailants.

“As I am speaking to you, the police and the victim are currently in the bush tracking the boys”, the source said, adding that the victim was stabbed in the hand.

Also confirming the incident to this website, the FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh said, “It is likely not kidnapping but it’s burglary, I’m working on it to get more facts and will get back to you.”