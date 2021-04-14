How Seriki Fulani Helped Us Plead With Kidnappers To Reduce Ransom Amount–LASU Student

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The 300-level student of Lagos State University, Kehinde Olowa, who was abducted by gunmen on April 9 has been released.

The undergraduate was kidnapped by gunmen along the Benin-Ore Expressway while returning to Lagos from Warri.

Opeoluwa, a close friend of Olowa, said on Wednesday that her friend’s abductors released her on Monday after collecting N5m ransom.

She explained that the abductors had demanded N10m but a Seriki Fulani who she did not mention helped to beat down the ransom to N5m

Opeoluwa said, “It was by God’s grace, people’s prayerd, and the help of one Seriki (leader of a Fulani community) at Isheri that the price was brought down to that.”

She explained that the family was traumatised by the incident but said they were relieved to see him reunite with them alive.

Opeoluwa said although the abducted student has a cut on his head, he had been taken to hospital for treatment.