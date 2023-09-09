‘How We Escaped Death’–United Airline Passenger Recounts How Plane Overshot Runway In Lagos

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Accident Bureau Begins Investigation

Advertisement

A passenger who boarded the United Nigeria Airline that skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airprt has recounted how he thought his life had ended when the accident happened in Lagos.

On Friday night, September 8, a United Nigeria Airline Embraer ERJ145 with registration number 5N-BWY skidded off the runway at the MMA causing panic among passengers.

The incident occured at about 6:33 pm on Runway 18R during a heavy downpour at the Lagos airport.

THE WHISTLER learnt that officials of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed for a rescue operation.

The aircraft had 51 passengers and four crew members onboard.

Advertisement

The passenger onboard whose name is not mentioned narrated that the plane was “tumbling” which scared him.

He said the pilot was composed and managed the situation, adding that the devil had planned to end the lives of the 51 passengers and four crew members.

He said, “You can see what God did for us. We escaped a plane crash. We are in the bush. The emergency team have come for evacuation. The plane was tumbling in the air, and the pilot managed the situation. It was a heavy attack, but Jesus did it.

“Look at me. The devil said it would end today, but Jesus said no. Nobody should joke with their dreams, especially if they have an assignment to fulfil on earth. Look at the plane deep inside the bush.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

The NSIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, James Odaudu said there was no injury or fatality.

The NSIB said it “Solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through [email protected] and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until the formal report is released.”

The Bureau said it would release the preliminary report on the accident soon.

The Head of Corporate Communications of the airlines, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said the flight successfully landed at the MMA having arrived from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.