Human Trafficking: Court Convicts Two For Aiding France-Based Nigerians

Amadi Amos Obazee and Presley Oteigbe Ibadin have been jailed for laundering money in Benin.

The duo is said to have aided in the laundering of over one billion naira which are proceeds of crime for Queen Osifo and Innocent Moura Chukwubuzor, two Nigerians based in France.

The convicts’ journey to prison began when, sometime in 2019, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission received a letter from the Director of Anti-Transnational Organised Crime Unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja.

The letter was written on behalf of Paris Court of Appeal regarding the money laundering and human trafficking activities of Igbinoba Nosa and Innocent Moura Chikwubuzor, two Nigerians based in France.

The duo was involved in recruiting, exploiting and luring Nigerian girls to Europe for prostitution and aggravated pimping.

They were also said be involved in an informal transfer of funds from Europe to Nigeria for which they received 10 percent commission on each transfer.

Further investigation by EFCC revealed Ibadin and Obazee admitted they received funds in foreign currency from Osifo and Chikwubuzor, which they changed into Naira for onward distribution and deposit into designated accounts.

Osifo and Moura had been convicted in France and sentenced to various jail terms and fine for their despicable role in organised crime, money laundering, human trafficking and contributing to modern day slavery.

These findings resulted in the arraignment of Ibadin and Obazee by EFCC before Justice C.A. Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The defendants were arraigned on a six count charge bordering on money laundering and had pleaded guilty to the charge read against them.

One of the charges against Obazee reads: “that you, Amadin Amos Obazee ( aka Osazuwa) between 2016 and 2019 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly took possession of the total sum of N1, 141,410.620.00 which sum you knew or reasonably ought to have known represent proceeds of your boss, Queen Osifo (aka Faith igbinosa, Igbinosa Nosa) criminal conduct to wit: money laundering and you hereby committed an offence contrary to section 17(b) of the Money Laundering (. Prohibition) Act, 2012 as Amended.”

One of the charges against Ibadin reads: “that you, Presley Oteigbe Ibadin between 2016 and 2017 in Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly or indirectly took possession of the sum of £ 1,226,844) which sum you knew or reasonably ought to have known represent proceeds of your boss, Queen Osifo (aka Faith igbinoba, Igbinoba Nosa) and Moura Chikwubuzor Innocent criminal conduct with the aim of disguising the origin of the money and you hereby committed an offence contrary to section 17(b) of the Money Laundering (. Prohibition) Act, 2012 as Amended.”.

Their guilty plea prompted the prosecution counsel, Deborah Ademu-Eteh to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

The defence counsel, D.A. Oladejo and Patrick. A. Wilson, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Obiozor convicted and sentenced Obazee and Ibadin to two years imprisonment with an option of Two Million Naira fine each.

The court ordered that the balance of N6, 957,124 in Obazee’s account be forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria through the EFCC.