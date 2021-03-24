Husband Strangles Wife In Presence Of Five-Year-Old Daughter

35 SHARES Share Tweet

A resident of Salvation Army Street, Odojomu, Ondo City in Ondo State, Gbenro Aetunji, has allegedly killed his wife, Wayesola.

Adetunji was said to have strangulated his wife while they were sleeping in bed after a misunderstanding.

However, the real cause of the alleged killing was not known as at the time of filing this report.

The five-year-old daughter of the deceased, Fayoke, was said to have witnessed how Adetunji allegedly killed his wife.

The girl was reported to have said that she saw her father on the bed turning her mum’s neck when she was going to the toilet in the morning.

The girls reportedly said that her father also threatened to kill her when she wanted to run outside to ask neighbours to come and rescue her dying mother.

Some of their neighbours were said to have eventually heard and they called the deceased brother on the telephone.

They were said to have locked the room with a padlock from outside to prevent the husband from fleeing. The deceased brother reported at the police station and came to the house where the husband was locked up with the lifeless body of his wife.

He was arrested and the corpse was said to have been taken away after photographs were taken.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the arrest of Adetunji to journalists

He added that the case had been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.