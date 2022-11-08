Hushpuppi Gets 135 Months Jail In US, To Refund $1.7m

The United States court has sentenced Ramon Olorunwa Abbas (40) also known as “Ray Hushpuppi,” to 135 months (over 11 years) in prison for defrauding Americans.

This was disclosed in a press release by the US Department of Justice,

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Central District of California.

Federal prosecutors had accused him of running an international fraud scheme conspiring to launder “tens of millions of dollars through a series of online scams and flaunted his luxurious, crime-funded lifestyle on social media.”

Abbas had pleaded guilty in April 2021 to the money laundering charge filed against him following his arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2020.

The suspect has been in US federal custody since his extradition from Dubai.

United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, held that Hushpuppi was guilty as charged, thereby sentencing him to over 11 years in federal prison.

The judge also “ordered Abbas to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.”

Reacting to the development, United States Attorney Martin Estrada said the judgement has strengthened the resolve of law enforcement agencies.

“Abbas bragged on social media about his lavish lifestyle – a lifestyle funded by his involvement in transnational fraud and money laundering conspiracies targeting victims around the world.

“Money laundering and business email compromise scams are a massive international crime problem, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement and international partners to identify and prosecute those involved, wherever they may be,” he said.