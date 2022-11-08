US Donates $1million To Assist Flood Victims in Nigeria

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States of America is providing $1million to support the people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a video statement by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

Leonard expressed concerns as the flood has led to the loss of lives, livelihoods and homes.

She said the $1million in new USAID support will allow local partners on ground to provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices for people impacted by the devastating floods.

“I have been following closely the ongoing devastating flooding in many states in Nigeria and I am glad to announce that the United States is providing a $1million to help meet the immediate needs of the people affected.” Leonard said.

The floods, which have affected 34 out of the 36 states in the country, have displaced 1.3 million people. Over 600 people have lost their lives and over 200,000 houses have either been partially or fully damaged.

“We are filled with grief for the flood victims , we have lost so much, livelihood, homes and believing loved ones.

“Millions are displaced and face the risk of colour and other water born diseases. The road to rebuilding is not going to be easy but the United States will be there alongside you, the people of Nigeria at their difficult time,” she added.

This assistance is however in addition to USAID’s annual $539 million development budget for Nigeria that supports economic growth, health, democratic governance, and education.