‘I Believe Majority Are Voting For Me’ – Kwankwaso Says After Voting

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he trust the crowd he saw at his polling unit is same everywhere and would translate to a win for him after the presidential election.

“I believe majority are voting for us,” Kwankwaso said, adding that ” with what I am seeing now, I’m sure by the grace of God, NNPP will win.”

The NNPP candidate arrived his ward (Kwankwaso Ward) around 11 am and was allowed by the crowd waiting to vote, to exercise his franchise.

He expressed confidence that the election would turn out in his favor.

After he casted his vote, he was moved away from the area by his aides alongside security agents.