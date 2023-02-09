I Have Nothing To Do With MC Oluomo – Lagos INEC REC

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that he has nothing to do with the head of Lagos Parks and Garden, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Advertisement

Agbaje had on Tuesday, while speaking during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting at INEC Office in Lagos, said that the commission in Lagos State does not have any option than to use park management system on the days of elections.

The park management system in the state is headed by Oluomo, a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and loyalist to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Following Agbaje’s comment, he has been accused of connivance with the APC. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called for his removal as INEC REC in the state for alleged partisanship.

“Unfortunately, it is the same Agbaje, who could not effectively supervise a rerun in a few polling units that has been given the task of superintending the election in Nigeria’s largest state with over 7 million registered voters. The election is doomed to fail if INEC doesn’t do the right thing by removing him.

“We remind the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, that this will be his last general election before the end of his tenure. We ask him to protect his legacy by removing Agbaje if he insists that MC Oluomo must be the one to handle sensitive INEC materials. This election must not only be fair but it must be seen to be fair as ,” Atiku had said In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Advertisement

Also, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, a civil rights advocacy group, on Wednesday, called for the removal of Agbaje as Lagos REC.

But speaking on Thursday during a stakeholder meeting at the INEC’s head office in Lagos, Agbaje said that he will never do anything that would jeopardize the image of INEC.

He noted that Electoral Officers (EOs) of each local government would be in charge of vehicles that would convey ad-hoc staff and electoral material materials to the polling units, and not him.

Agbaje said: “Lagos has had its share of election violence, we cannot afford it again. We must work together for peaceful elections in Lagos.

“The former INEC chairman Professor Atairu Jega knows me well likewise the incumbent INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Advertisement

” I have nothing to do the Lagos head of Parks and Gardens.

“Electoral Officers , EOs of each local government would be in charge of vehicles that would convey ad-hoc staff and electoral material materials to the polling units, not me.

“People don’t know me. I am from a very credible family and I will never do anything that would jeopardize the image of INEC or make Nigerians think. I will never be part of it.”