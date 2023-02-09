Photo News: FCT Community Where Residents Live With Refuse 

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gwako village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory is a huge refuse dump.

Residents throw their dirts in the open spaces and wait for area council refuse truck which rarely comes to the community.

THE WHISTLER was told that the council trucks may not come for upward of five months.

As a result, the people have learnt to live with refuse.

Drainages constructed for the community have been blocked by refuse, a situation that leads to flooding of homes during rainy season.

Zakari Kaura, the traditional ruler of Gwako, said: “The problem we are facing is because of the Area Council, they asked us to be dumping refuse there. And so, people started dumping little by little, until it got to this stage that they too can’t pack all at once.

“They asked the villagers to bring dirt from inside the community and dump it by the roadside.”

Abubakar Giri, Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, did not respond to calls and messages sent to him.