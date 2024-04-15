‘I Hold No Grudges Against Dunamis, I Remain A Member’ – Veronica Says After Meeting With Enenche

Veronica Anyim, the law graduate whose testimony was stopped from r being false by Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, during a church service has come out to say she holds no grudges against the pastor or the church.

Anyim made her stance in a Facebook post where she was seen sandwiched between Enenche and his wife, Becky Enenche, a few hours after the church issued a statement regretting the utterances made by the pastor against the Anyim.

Before the apology, Enenche had accused Ms Anyim of faking her testimony during a church service on Sunday.

Reacting to his allegations in the Facebook post, Anyim said: “I want to inform the whole world that I just had a warm meeting with my spiritual father and mother Dr Paul Enenche and Dr Becky Enenche.

“I don’t have any grudge against the church or them. I remain committed to serving God as a member of Dunamis Church.”

The law graduate concluded by thanking the General public for showing concerns for her.

“I have put the situation at my back and I have moved forward and I want everybody to do the same. Peace,” she said.