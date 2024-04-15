‘I Regret Embarrassing Church Member During Testimony’ — Dunamis Pastor Enenche Reacts To Sunday Incident

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following criticism that followed the treatment of a church member during her testimony, the General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has apologised to Ms Veronica Anyim over the incident during the church service on Sunday, saying he regrets his actions.

A viral video had earlier made rounds showing Enenche accusing the woman of lying about being a Law graduate, since then, the matter has generated controversy with the public calling him out to apologise over such wrong accusations.

Advertisement

However, in a press statement issued on Monday by Sylvester Edoh, Personal Assistant Secretary to the Senior Pastor, he said: “As a Commission, we regret every inconvenience, hurt and embarrassment this unfortunate scenario has caused to Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna. We remain committed to her physical welfare as well as her spiritual growth.

“It must be pointed out clearly here that embarrassing the testifier publicly with the attendant media frenzy was never intended; whatever happened was under the spur of the moment.

“The action of the Senior Pastor was rather based on his and the church’s aversion to seeming mediocracy and any appearance of untruth.”

Enenche said while the church remained resolute in its passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, it wished to reiterate that no harm or hurt was intended byr Pastor against Ms. Anyim Veronica.

Advertisement

He said the impression that the minimum standard expectation of a graduate, especially a graduate of Law, was not met going by her manner of speech delivered by Anyim at the pulpit.

He said: “Secondly, stating that she studied Law for 10 years begged the question of what her degree actually was.

“Third, she was unable to state exactly what the correct degree was for Law which is LLB, rather she said it was a BSc in Law which is largely unknown as a Law degree in Nigeria and possibly globally.”

According to him, these were what prompted his action saying she was lying.