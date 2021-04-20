I Lost Movie Roles, Endorsements For Claiming To Be Gay-Maduagwu

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood Actor and Brand Influencer, Uche Maduagwu, has said that he lost movie roles and endorsement for claiming to be gay.

Maduagwu has in recent times become controversial for trolling celebrities, clergymen and politicians on Instagram.

The talented Nollywood Actor took to his official Instagram page to announce to his fans and Nigerians that he lied about his gay status.

He said, “Dear fans, I am not gay. I lost movie roles endorsement and my girlfriend fighting for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender in Nigeria.

“Even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I don’t regret using my celebrity status to fight for this beautiful community.”

Recall, Maduagwu had in January, posted on his official Instagram page ‘@uchemaduagwu’ that he was “proudly gay.” His announcement had generated mixed responses.

“Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect people’s choices not to judge them,” the actor and influencer shared.