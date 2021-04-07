I Postponed My Debut Album More Than Four Times-Mr.P

40 SHARES Share Tweet

Peter Okoye popularly known as ‘Mr P’ has revealed how he postponed his debut album more than four times.

Okoye of the defunct P-Square made this known on Instagram live while responding comments from fans. He also said he would not beg for followers as he had been able to gather loyal fans since he stepped out as a solo artist.

The Afropop singer said, “People said I’m too harsh. Yes. I don’t beg for fans and it is nobody’s business.

“I don’t owe anybody explanation over PSquare or my family. I will never discuss that, it is my family problem, not yours.”

The singer and dancer recently released his 16 track debut album on April 2 2021, captioned “The Prodigal.”

He said, “The Prodigal is proof that I’ve moved on. There’s a lot of time and energy I’ve spent on this album. I postponed the album more than four times. I have 16 songs meaning, I can now do my thing on my own and I can go on stage to perform for six hours.

“When I woke up this morning, the album had already reached one million-plus stream on Audiomack in less than 48 hours, 15 million plus worldwide, top 10 on Spotify, iTunes.

“It shows that I have a lot of followers. I have one of the albums of the year 2021. Team P I love and heart you guys, man! God bless you guys. This is really overwhelming.”