‘I Remain Living Faith Church Member’ — Isaac Oyedepo Denies Severing Ties With Father

The second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, has said he remains a steadfast member of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

His statement is coming days after he was said to have resigned from the church.

The reported resignation was announced Wednesday by Church Gist, a platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft, one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.

Church Gist said Isaac was planning to commence a new church ministry.

But in a statement published on his official Facebook page, Isaac did not confirm or deny that he was starting his own ministry.

Rather, he stated that no external statements had been authorized or verified by him and that his relationship with his father, family, and LFC was intact.

“I must state that there are no complications in my relationship with my beloved family, and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who have stood by and supported me over the years; nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel International).

“I remain a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to service in the Body of Christ.

“I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social media platforms, with extreme caution.

“There should be no further publication(s) on social media, electronic or print media, about any severance of my relationship with the Living Faith Church, or my family, without my express authorization, as it may be considered a breach to my privacy. Thank you so much for understanding,” Isaac Oyedepo wrote.

THE WHISTLER reported that Pastor Isaac was announced in September as the national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth arm of the church.

This website reported that the YAF announced this via its official Facebook page, adding the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On the behalf of the Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

Isaac took over from his predecessor, Pastor David Nwabueze, who has been transferred to LFC Nasarawa state.

In a recent interview, Isaac said his purpose in life was “to reclaim a generation and to ensure that this generation sees the fire of God’s revival in our generation.”

The mandate of LFC under which YAF operates (which he was leading before his reported resignation) is “to liberate the whole world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the Word of Faith.”

Isaac was ordained as Living Faith Church pastor by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007.

He has pastored the Winners Chapel International, South Africa, Maryland United States and Lokogoma, Abuja before he was redeployed to the headquarters, Canaanland Ota.

He is married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun and they are blessed with children.