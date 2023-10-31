NEPC Launches Mentorship Programme To Boost Non-Oil Export

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in a bid to harness the potentials in the non-oil export has launched an Export Mentorship Programme (EMP).

The Executive Director/Chief Executive of the NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said in Abuja on Tuesday that the move will enhance the performance of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through the provision of a veritable platform for learning, unlearning, and relearning.

Ayeni added that the Council’s decision to adopt the EMP strategy in raising a new crop of skilled exporters is based on global statistics which showed that less than 10 per cent of beginner exporters can successfully transition from prospective to performing exporters within their first three to five years of establishment.

She said, “The reasons for failure to survive the early stage of business formation were largely attributed to the inability of the beginners to master the complex terrain of export business.

“However, with the launch of the Export Mentorship Programme, the proactive step at ensuring that skill gaps and other various obstacles affecting export performance, especially for the newly registered exporters, are reduced to the barest minimum.

“EMP is unique because it adopts a practical hands-on approach whereby willing mentees are attached to performing exporters for tutelage on the entire process of non-oil export business.”

She explained that the programme will enable trainees to become contributors to the food security index in Nigeria.

She said, “I am aware that this testing phase of the EMP, which commenced earlier this year with 20 applicants, has only ended with 15 mentees. As the lucky ones who have successfully scaled through this practical experience, I urge you all to stay focused and work very hard, to add-value to your various choice products of exports, so that the fortunes of non-oil export will increase.

“For our revered Mentors, I salute your courage and immeasurable sacrifices because despite your busy schedules you accepted to groom these beginners on how to successfully conduct and conclude export transactions.

“You have not only turned the trainees to certified supply chain players, but they will also stay away from white collar jobs and become contributors to food security index in Nigeria.”

While calling on the financial institutions and the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) to support the mentors and mentees, Ayeni said the NEPC is ready and willing to brainstorm with stakeholders to drive the economy and the non-oil export sector forward while generating revenue for the country.