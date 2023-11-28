JUST IN: Enenche, Others Attend As Oyedepo Blesses Second Son To Start His Own Ministry

The second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, has been commissioned by his father to start a new evangelical ministry.

The new ministry is named “Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.”

The Commissioning was held on Tuesday and was aired via the official social media channels of Pastor Isaac.

As seen in the video, the Commissioning was graced by several ministers of the gospel including the founders of Dunamis International Gospel Centre(DIGC) and Salvation Ministries, Pastor Paul Enenche and Bishop David Ibiyeomie.

Oyedepo advised his son to never “be part of maligning or bringing down any (church) ministry.

“To disconnect from Christ our tap root is to disconnect from the fountain of all grace,” Oyedepo said to the audience.

Isaac had reportedly resigned from the church.

The reported resignation was announced Wednesday by Church Gist, a platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft, one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.

Pastor Isaac had stated that there were no complications in his relationship with his family and dad who have stood by and supported him over the years; nor are there any in his commitment to his church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel International).

THE WHISTLER reported that Pastor Isaac was announced in September as the national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth arm of the church.

This website reported that the YAF announced this via its official Facebook page, adding the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On the behalf of the Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

Isaac took over from his predecessor, Pastor David Nwabueze, who has been transferred to LFC Nasarawa state.

In a recent interview, Isaac said his purpose in life was “to reclaim a generation and to ensure that this generation sees the fire God’s revival in our generation.”

The mandate of YAF which he was leading before his reported resignation is “to liberate the whole world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the Word of Faith.”

Isaac was ordained as Living Faith Church pastor by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007.

He has pastored the Winners Chapel International, South Africa, Maryland United States and Lokogoma, Abuja before he was redeployed to the headquarters, Canaanland Ota.

He is married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun and they are blessed with children.