I Shelved My Governorship Ambition Out Of Patriotism, Should Be Commended – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that his recent withdrawal from the Kebbi governorship race was borne out of patriotism and deserves to be commended by Nigerians.

He maintained that he did not violate any law by the action because it was his individual right to choose to voluntarily shelve his political ambition.

The AGF had in April 28 revealed his intention to run for governor of Kebbi State at a stakeholders meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

But in view of the litigations and controversy arising from Section 84 (12 )of the Electoral Act, 2022, which bars political appointees from voting or being voted for, President Muhammadu Buhari took a stand on May 11, directing all his cabinet members with political ambitions to resign and pursue their desires.

The AGF eventually withdrew his governorship ambition to continue in his service of the nation.

Reacting to the development, Femi Falana SAN had said that any of Buhari’s ministers who had submitted a resignation letter could no longer return to office of their own volition.

He said the name of such appointees would have to be presented to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, Spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said in a statement that the AGF’s decision is within his fundamental right as a Nigerian.

The statement partly reads:

“Right thinking members of the society accord respect to individual’s right to freedom of choice in matters relating to this.

“As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami, SAN or as an Attorney General of the Federation to do otherwise.

“The decision is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism, but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing stimulus.

“It is a commendable posture worthy admiration coming from a paragon of virtue.”