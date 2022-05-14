Malami Still AGF But Will No Longer Contest Kebbi Gov Election – Aide

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, remains Nigeria’s Chief law Officer, his aide has said.

Our correspondent asked his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, if the AGF had withdrawn from the Kebbi governorship race.

“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has not resigned.

” He withdrew his ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State Gubernatorial Elections, ” he stated in a message sent to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

The fresh disclosure follows an ultimatum given by President Muhammadu Buhari ,that his cabinet members with political ambition should resign forthwith.

The directive is in line with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which bars political appointees from voting or being voted.

Recall that Malami had declared his governorship ambition on April 28 following demands by his supporters.

He made this known during a three days stakeholders meeting in Birnin Kebbi.



Friends and associates had raised about N135 million for his bid, urging him to run.