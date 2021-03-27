I Spoke With My Husband 10 Minutes Before Boko Haram Killed Him – Wife Of Murdered Army Officer

Blessing Victor, the wife of Staff Sergeant Victor, a Nigerian Army (NA) officer who was killed recently in an ambush by the terrorists’ group Boko Haram has revealed some details of her last conversation with her husband.

The late army officer’s widow told THE WHISTLER in an interview that her telephone chats with her late husband lasted 10 minutes before he excused himself with a promise to call back–a promise his killers did not allow him keep.

She said the two of them had a special relationship and chatted about his condition and his three children.

The widow said all her late husband’s colleagues knew how close she was to him.

She said anytime he went for operations outside Abuja, they always kept in touch on phone.

“My late husband was not just a husband, he was also my best friend.

“I spoke with him ten minutes before he was killed on that unfaithful day. During our last conversation, he excused himself, and promised to call back. But when I couldn’t wait again for him to call, I decided to call him but the phone ranged continuously without response. Later it was swith-off. Them I knew something was wronged,” she said.

The widow, who caught a frustrated figure, said she was ” in suspense” for days before her husband’s family came from Calabar, and broke the news of his death.

Her father had already been informed before her. But being a former military officer too, he deceived her when she kept asking questions.



According to her, he told her he had been redeployed to Chad, until her In- laws came with the news.

She explained that since the demise of her husband, life had been “very rough.”

Although all her entitlements were paid, she lost everything.

“Yes, my husband’s entitlement was paid early, with the help of my father and the General he served before been posted to Borno State.

“Unfortunately, I was robbed in a provision store I invested the money in. Since then, life has not been easy for me and the three kids. I can’t say that the Nigerian Army has not played their part, but no amount can replace my caring husband and a friend,” she lamented.

She also revealed that the military authorities promised to give her children scholarships to university level, but regretted that the money usually came late after they had been driven away from school.

“Deep inside me, I would sob, if my husband was alive, would i be passing through all this?,”