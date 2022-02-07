‘I Thank God For Taking Covid-19 Vaccine’– FCT Minister Recounts Quarantine Experience

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on residents of the FCT, not to take lightly the scourge of COVID-19.

Bello made this call while taking the the COVID-19 booster shot vaccine.

Bello who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 31, 2021, also recounted his experience and said it unpleasant.

He said, “I tell you, even the mildness of the disease was something else because it hits you in many directions. When I had it, no matter how strong I felt during the day, for about 15, 20 minutes around 6 pm, when I’m seated, I just drop asleep and then after 15 minutes, I’m able to turn up again.

“For three weeks, I was not productive. I didn’t go out of the house, I never had a chance to do my work and the multiplier effect was tremendous because even now, I’m just trying to cope, to clear all those files that I was not able to handle when I was under quarantine.”

He however advised residents of the territory to embrace vaccination as it helps save lives.

The Minister said “I thank God Almighty that I took the first and second doses of the COVID vaccine.

“Although I was not hospitalised, I was quarantined in my residence for three weeks because subsequently, even after taking the medication, I tested positive twice. It was the third time that I got a negative result. If I had not taken the first and second doses, probably what has happened to many of my dear ones would have happened to me.”

Data from the Health and Human Services of the FCTA, show that a total of 433,000 people in the FCT have taken the first dose and 286,000 have had the second dose while about 12,000 have taken the booster shot.