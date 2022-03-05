I Want To Be As Strong As You When I Get To Your Age, AfDB President Tells Obasanjo At 85

The African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has congratulated former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

Adesina in a letter to Obasanjo, which he personally signed, described the former President as an inspiration to the younger generation.

In the letter made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, Adesina said Obasanjo’s selflessness towards causes in Africa as well as global issues, have always shown that his heart and passion are to drive transformation and seek solutions to pressing development challenges facing the continent and developing nations.

He said anyone that knows the former President would immediately wonder how someone at his age could work several times harder than people who are half his age.

The AfDB Boss said Obasanjo’s passion and commitment to the younger generation are further exemplified by his desire for always finding time and resources to encourage and support the youth, especially in agriculture

He wrote, “On the occasion of your 85th birthday, on behalf of myself, my wife, Grace and the entire family of the African Development Bank, I am writing to wish you a very happy 85th Birthday.

“Your life has continued to inspire. Your selflessness towards causes in Africa as well as global issues, have always shown that your heart and passion are to drive transformation and seek solutions to pressing development challenges facing Africa and developing nations.

“Anyone that knows you would immediately wonder how someone at your age can work several times harder than people who are half your age.

“Your passion and commitment to the younger generation are further exemplified by your always finding time and resources to encourage and support the youth, especially in agriculture.

“You have remained engaged with former Heads of State and Government across Africa, to relentlessly find solutions to challenges and mediate to resolve conflicts, including service as UN High Representative, African Union High Representative and election observer in several countries.

“I wish that I would be as strong as you when I get to your age. Your contributions to Nigeria, Africa and the world are exemplary.

“May God continue to grant you grace, strength and good health as you continue to provide selfless service to humanity, and especially to Africa.”