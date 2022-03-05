W’Cup: Mutiu Adepoju Tasks Super Eagles Ahead Of Ghana Clash

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has tasked the Super Eagles coaching crew and players to prepare very well ahead of their play-off match against Ghana.

The winner of the two legged match holding between March 25 and 29 will be one of African countries that will play at the World Cup in Qatar.

Adepoju speaking in an interview with our correspondent on the sidelines of the Peller Unity Cup at the OYSADEP Stadium in Saki, Oyo State said the Black Stars of Ghana would like to do everything to snatch the sole ticket at stake for the two countries.

Adepoju, who opened scoring in the semi final match of 1992 AFCON between Nigeria and Ghana said the agelong rivalry between the two countries could make the play-off match to go either way.

Ghana came from a goal down to shock the Super Eagles 2-1 and qualified for the final where they eventually lost on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire in 1992. The Eagles defeated Cameroun to win the third place match.

To avoid another heartbreak, Adepoju said, the Super Eagles needed to prepare well and be determined to emerge victorious.

He said, “My expectation and the expectation of all Nigerians is that the Super Eagles should qualify for the World Cup. That is very important.



This is another opportunity after the Nation’s Cup. Ghana is not an easy team when they play against Nigeria. We have been rivals for a very long time .

“It is expected that they (Ghana) will put in everything they have got despite that their team is not very good now. But that rivalry will push them hard. You will just see that the motivation will come anyhow and they will be aiming to defeat us and that is why we must not treat them with levity.

“The job is well cut out for the coaches and that is to qualify us for the World Cup. The coaches and the players should prepare very well.

“The Super Eagles players must be ready when they are in their various clubs and the match should also be on their minds.

” It is an opportunity for some of our players who have not played at the World Cup also but they must put in their very best.”