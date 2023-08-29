‘I Was Never Chased Out Of Office’ – Abia Accountant-General Reacts To Protests By Civil Servants

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Accountant-General, Njum Onyemenam, has described as untrue the social media report that she was chased out of office Tuesday morning by angry civil servants.

Advertisement

She said the report is fake news and “absolute falsehood.”

Onyemenam, who was in attendance at the Abia State 32nd Anniversary Celebration lecture, which held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, said she was never in the office as of the time the purveyors of the fake news were busy spreading their falsehood.

The AG in a statement signed by herself said she had approached the entrance gate to the annex of the Government House area housing her office and those of some other government functionaries, when she saw a handful of individuals trying to access the gate but were prevented by security men on duty.

According to her, she took an alternative access to get to her side of the compound without any obstruction.

“There was nothing like chasing me out of my office. As a matter of fact, I was not even in the office. I tried driving into the compound and at the same time a few persons, who had been stopped at the gate tried taking advantage of the moment to gain entry into the compound but they were resisted.

Advertisement

“I then chose to access my office through an alternative access point rather than be caught up in a fracas that I don’t know anything about,” Onyemenam explained.

Recall that social media was early today awash by the report that Abia State civil servants locked out Accountant-General of the state, from her office in protest of the non-payment of their salaries.

According to reports, the said workers revealed that they had been owed salaries for several months.