I Will End Payment Of Partial Salaries In Kogi – ADC Guber Candidate, Abejide

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming Kogi state gubernatorial election, Leke Abejide Joseph, has pledged to put an end to partial salary payments to workers in the state.

Advertisement

Abejide promised to introduce reforms that will ensure workers at all levels get their full salaries as and when due.

The ADC candidate made the promise over the weekend during the 2023 Cultural Day celebration of the National Association of Okun Students at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyingba.

Abejide, who was represented by Honourable Shola Adebola Samuel, decried alleged marginalisation of Okun people in the politics of Kogi State.

“One group has ruled Kogi state for 18 years, another group has ruled Kogi state for 8 years, we the Okun people have not ruled for 1 day, is this fair to all of us? The Okun people of nowadays must wake up, you must not take last, Okun don’t take last.

“Hon. Leke Abejide has told me to tell Okun students that he has served in the National Assembly for four years and during these four years, his scorecard and what he has done are documented, you can verify them. I stand here to challenge anybody in the history of Kogi state that has gone to the National Assembly at any level to come out and mention 5 things that he has done that Leke has not done 50 times.”

Advertisement

Honourable Shola Adebola Samuel addressing the students

Abejide vowed to prioritize education and infrastructural development if elected as governor while restating his commitment to the payment of WAEC fees for every secondary school student in the state.

“Look at our school here, there are challenges to turn this school around so that the founding fathers can be proud of the school, Leke is up to the task, he will do it.

“Our roads, in the whole of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the state capital of each state, Lokoja, have the shortest kilometres. If you are coming from Lagos and sleeping comfortably, if you wake up, it’s because you are in Kogi state.

“If you want to be proud that you are from Kogi state, wake up! Our youth programs is to make sure that youths are gainfully employed, that’s the program for them. Leke has a plan to set up visitation panels for all our higher institutions to identify their problems and address them squarely.

Advertisement

“On local government employees and pensioners, Leke will bring a reform that will put an end to percentage salaries.

“For students, he has a programme where bursary awards will come back to students so that indigent students will be able to complete their studies with less tears, and as a sign that Leke means these things he has introduced free registration of Airtel cash, next week airtel will be around, please go there and register free, the number given to you is an account like Opay, Leke Abejide from that account will start giving the little we can give to you as a form of succour for you during your studies.

“I’m sure some of you benefitted from our free WAEC programme. In the next 5 years, Leke Abejide will pay WAEC fees for everybody in Kogi state, to save parents from the burden of these fees.

“In this state, we have enough mineral resources that will give us enough revenue to meet all these challenges, Leke will harness those things.

“At the appropriate time use your voting rights to liberate or enslave yourself,” he challenged the students.

Shola Adebola Samuel receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Hon. Leke Abejide