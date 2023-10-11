I Will Flush Corrupt Civil Servants Out Of Works Ministry, Says Umahi

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two weeks after a disagreement between workers of the Ministry of Works and their Minister, Dave Umahi, the latter has threatened to deal with corrupt civil servants sabotaging his efforts at the ministry.

Umahi accused some of the civil servants of conniving with contractors to sabotage the government’s efforts.

He said those found guilty will be taken to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution.

“There are some elements within that are also fighting me, who are also benefiting from the system and that is the greatest problem we have and I just pretended.

“I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom,” Umahi said during an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Recall that Umahi had alleged a gang-up against him by some major contractors over his decision to construct roads with concrete instead of asphalt.

This, according to Umahi, was the reason for the plots within the ministry to frustrate his efforts.

However, while speaking the minister said he has the support of the President, which according to him is the most important to carry out his ministerial duties.

He also said that some have keyed into the policy as major cement producers have agreed to discount prices for government road projects.