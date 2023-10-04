I Will Use My Office To Give Nigerian Youth Voice, Says 37-Year-Old Ministerial Nominee

The Ministerial Nominee for the Ministry of Youth, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, has stated that if confirmed by the National Assembly, she will use her position to provide a voice to Nigerian youth.

President Bola Tinubu had in September announced the nomination of Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth.

The ministerial nominee told lawmakers during her screening that she will use her office to positively influence Nigerian youth and ensure their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

Ibrahim expressed a strong commitment to inspire and empower young Nigerians, citing a quote by leadership expert John Maxwell that “being a great leader involves a genuine willingness to lead others toward a common vision through positive influence.”

The prospective Minister of Youth highlighted the critical challenges facing Nigerian youth, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions to address issues such as underemployment, unemployment, limited access to healthcare and education, and a lack of essential skills needed for today’s job market.

One of the key focuses of the youth development plan outlined by the prospective minister is inclusivity.

She stressed the importance of involving young people in the planning and implementation of policies and programs by adopting a bottom-up approach that would lead to youth development.

“If my capacity as the Minister of Youth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my role if confirmed, Mr President, thank you, Sir, is confirmed as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pilot the affairs of the youth ministry, my first and most important role would be to inspire young people. I hope to inspire young Nigerians.

“When we’re designing our youth development plan, we hope to bring young people to the table so we can have an all-inclusive plan that provides a bottom-up approach for young Nigerians to take ownership of the youth development plan and its implementation,” she said partly.

Furthermore, the nominated minister expressed her hope that the youth development plan would extend beyond the current administration, underlining its importance as a long-term strategy for the betterment of Nigerian youth.

Ibrahim is a 37-year-old medical doctor, politician, and development expert from Kwara State.

She is passionate about women and the emancipation of youth, ensuring that they actively participate in the socio-political activities of Nigeria through the various positions she has held.

Before her recent appointment, Ibrahim served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).