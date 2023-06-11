IBB Hits Politicians: ‘June 12 Election Freest But Nigerian Leaders Can’t Conduct Credible Polls Since 1993’

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Thirty years after he annulled Nigeria’s ‘freest’ presidential election, retired general Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has criticised the country’s successive political leaders for failing to draw from the gains of that poll.

According to Babangida, political thuggery, litigations and voter apathy in subsequent elections are evidence that successive leaders have failed to exploit benefits of that poll.

The election which was held on June 12, 1993, ended in a controversial annulment that left the nation in turmoil.

Despite the apparent democratic victory of Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the hopes of millions of Nigerians were shattered when the then military head of state, General Babangida, announced the annulment of the election results, citing electoral irregularities.

The lingering June 12 crisis led to the resignation of Babangida in August 1993 and eventual declaration of June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day, celebrated annually.

Speaking through his media aide to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, IBB said “The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations.

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too many litigations in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed.

“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the turnout during our election is gradually declining.

IBB added, “Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the more reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in elections.”

He, however, expressed hope that the country will get things right if democracy is deepened.

“Nigeria’s democracy is getting more and more older. Democracy has come to stay but despite the imperfections, we can still get our act together to correct some of the issues and continue on that trajectory.

“It is a learning curve and a work in progress. Our leaders must continue to invest their time, energy, and resources to deepen democracy and sustain democratic ideals.”