Tinubu Appoints Another Late MKO Abiola Descendant Into Administration

Less than two months after President Bola Tinubu appointed Jamiu Abiola, the son of the late Moshood ‘MKO’ Abiola, as Special Assistant on Special Duties, another member of the Abiola family has been brought into the administration.

Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late South-West politician, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership by President Tinubu.

Jamiu’s appointment was announced in September and he was deployed to the office of Vice President Kassim Shettima.

The late MKO Abiola, regarded as the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, appears to still hold a special place in President Tinubu’s heart.

During the last June 12 celebration, a day set aside as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of Abiola, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, described President Tinubu

as “one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of the winner of that annulled election (Chief MKO Abiola)…”

Tinubu’s appointment of Abiola’s children to serve in his administration may be seen by many as a testament of his loyalty to Abiola.

Rinsola confirmed her appointment on Thursday by resharing congratulatory messages sent to her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rinsola Abiola

A graduate of Statistics, Rinsola previously served as Special Assistant on New Media to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Between 2015 and 2018, she served as a youth representative on the Board of Trustees of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rinsola is the founder of Equity Now, a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing political literacy and participation in the country.

Additionally, she heads the Derinsola Abiola Foundation (DERABIF), which reportedly recently empowered 110 women with over N2 million in business grants.

Meanwhile, in addition to her appointment, President Tinubu reportedly named other individuals as SSAs.

Titi Gbadamisi was named Senior Special Assistant on Delivery and Monitoring of Youths Initiatives, while Sunday Asefon will serve as Senior Special Assistant on Student’s Engagement.