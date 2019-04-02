Ibrahim Idris Still Inspector-General On Police Website

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) still refers to Mr Ibrahim Idris as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on its official website.

Idris is the immediate past Inspector-General of Police who retired from service on January 15, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu as the new police IG following Idris’ exit from the Force.

But nearly three months after the former IGP’s retirement, the Force still displays his picture with the caption: “IGP Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police, Federal Republic of Nigeria” on its website.

The picture, alongside the caption, was seen on the web page of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on the police website at: http://www.npf.gov.ng/complaint/

Also, a YouTube video supposedly embedded on the CRU page when Mr Idris still held sway over the Force features the former police chief as the IGP.

When THE WHISTLER carried out checks on the police website on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, we also found that a directive by the new IGP for the immediate reversal of the name of the “Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU)” unit back to its founding name – “Complaint Response Unit (CRU)” – has not been reflected.

Also, the CRU unit has not updated complaint data on the website in the last one year. Figures of total complaint received, resolved/closed complaints, false/unrelated complaints and distress calls received were last updated in the first quarter of 2017.

In Q1 2017, the CRU posted a total of 498 received complaints out of which it either resolved or closed 355. The unit established 65 complaints as either false or unrelated, just as it put the total number of distressed calls it received at 5 in Q1 2017.