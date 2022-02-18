Nigeria’s Taopheek Babayeju Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Taopheek Babayeju, a Nigerian entrepreneur and CEO of iCentra, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Babayeju was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

The Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful executives and entrepreneurs.

“We are honored to welcome Taopheek Babayeju into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world”, he added.

On his part, Babayeju described his acceptance into the elite council as a major milestone in his career, saying, “I am happy and delighted to be welcomed in the Forbes Business Council, a globally recognized community of accomplished business minds. I look forward to using the platform to unlock more possibilities and create new opportunities” said Taopheek Babayeju.

Babayeju is a seasoned Entrepreneur, author, business strategist, management, technology & project professional with over two decades (20 years) experience and expertise in business transformation, strategy and innovation, information security, technology consulting, project, program & portfolio management, change management, learning and development.

Asides from leading iCentra, a foremost business and technology solutions company Founded in 2009, the company serves clients across the globe through its offices in Texas, United States and London, United Kingdom, and Abuja, Nigeria. He also sits on the board of a few organizations such as Tafsan Investments Limited, Selbourne Limited.

Beyond business, he is a proponent of leadership and entrepreneurship and Africa’s development. In line with his passion for people development and organizational excellence, he has co-founded and nurtured several social enterprises such as LeadPreneur – a platform dedicated to raising transformational leaders and entrepreneurs, The Pheek Foundation – an initiative that drives positive change through empowerment. And ProMaCon PM Foundation.

He has volunteered and served in different capacities for several Not-for-profit organizations such as Glovis Entrepreneurship & Leadership Development (GELD), Triola Aina Foundation, Project Management Institute, Creative Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (CEAN) to name a few.