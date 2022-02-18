Kano APC Crisis: After Mocking Shekarau, Ganduje Calls For Peace

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed readiness to enter a truce with the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the ruling of the Court of Appeal legitimizing the party executives loyal to the governor.

Ganduje urged Shekarau and his supporters to give peace a chance during a ‘thank you’ visit he paid to the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He appealed to the Shekarau faction to join hands with him in building the party.

“Kani State is 100 percent APC. I am appealing to the Shekarau’s faction because we are members of one family: the APC. We should come together and forge ahead to build the party,” he said.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Governor Ganduje had made jeering remarks at Shekarau after the court judgment on Thursday.

While confirming that the APC national secretariat had given Abdullahi Abbas a certificate of return as the authentic state chairman, Ganduje noted that the ruling of the appellate court confirmed that all the elections conducted in the state, from the Wards to the state level were legally recognised.

“I want to thank the party and the leadership for initiating the peace move to ensure that our party is united.

“I have to thank the party for that, a judgment has been passed in our favour and APC stakeholders in Kano are here to show our appreciation to the leadership of the party.

“We thank the house leader, Senators, other representatives of the 44 Local Government chairmen, State Assembly members, elected councilors from Kano State and you members of the press for covering all the court proceedings,” he said.

This website reported how the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal overturned the judgment of a lower court which upheld the parallel congresses the party conducted by the G-7 faction of the party led by senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The court insisted that the FCT Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to sit on the case of the APC ward and local government council congresses which recognised Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as party chairman.

It thereby upheld the prayers of the appellants to recognize the existing leadership of the party and discountenance the lower court ruling.

The court also held that the case was not a pre-election issue but an internal party tussle; therefore, it should be decided by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.