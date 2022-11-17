ICPC Recovers N117 Billion In 8 Months

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it had recovered over N117bn between January and August 2022.

This was revealed by Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, during the Commission’s defense of the 2023 Budget Proposal in Abuja before the House of Representatives’ committees on Anti-Corruption and Appropriation.

The Chairman gave a breakdown of the recoveries to include N1.413bn and $225,965 in ICPC/TSA recovery account and N1.264bn cash through tax intervention.

He also mentioned other recoveries to include plots of land, completed buildings, vehicles, electronics and jewelries valued at N679.13m, N2.603bn, N81.1m, N1.55m and N195,500 respectively.

Owasanoye added that the Commission restrained N49.9bn through System Study and Review intervention; N6.435bn cash through budget tracking; N53.91bn through ICPC advisory and N614.2m in other accounts.

The Chairman also highlighted other accomplishments of the Commission during the 2022 budget cycle to include completion of 672 investigations as well as 565 non-petition-led investigations.

He also said that the Commission had secured 15 convictions.

He said 538 projects have been tracked under Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

Other achievements recorded are: deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard on 260 MDAs, Review of Open Treasury Portal in 30 MDAs, System Study and Review of 10 MDAs.

Others are inauguration of 26 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs), 14 Corruption Monitoring activities undertaken; and public enlightenment and education of Nigerians on and against corruption through various platforms.