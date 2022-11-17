Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto Top List Of States With Extreme Poverty

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Six Northern states account for 42.75 million Nigerians living in poverty, official data has confirmed.

The states-Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Bauchi emerged as the top six states with the highest poverty rate between 2021 to 2022.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Sokoto have 31.28 million of Nigerians living in multi-dimensional poverty.

This was contained in the Muti-Dimensional Poverty Index Published on Thursday by the NBS.

The index is measured using the health, education and living standard of Nigerians.

The NBS said the poverty level rose by 63 per cent to 133 million.

The North is has 86 million of Nigeria’s 133 poor people, according to the NBS.

“Sokoto is among the poorest States, and with 5.8 million poor people among population of 6.4 million. It faces very significant challenges. However, in Kano, 10.5 million people are poor; although Kano’s level of multi-dimensional poverty is lower, affecting 66.3 per cent of the people instead of Sokoto’s 90.5 per cent,” NBS said.

Kano’s population according to the NBS is 15.9 million.

According to NBS, 78 per cent of people living in Zamfara are living in poverty, adding that the cost of addressing poverty in the state will need huge budgetray allocation.

The NBS said, “It will be more expensive to reduce poverty in Zamfara, where the intensity of poverty is higher, at 42 per cent because each poor person in Zamfara on average faces more deprivation at the same time.”

