If We Don’t Prosecute Killers Of Deborah It Will Happen Again, NHRC Warns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of a second year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Ms Deborah Samuel, by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

The NHRC on Sunday warns that such dastardly act will reoccur if law enforcement agencies do not arrest and prosecute everyone involved in the murder.

On its part, the NHRC said in a statement on Sunday: “The Governing Council of the Commission, while urging all persons to exercise tolerance over religious matters also tasked the relevant authorities particularly the Police to thoroughly investigate and prosecute the culprits who have been reportedly arrested as well as put necessary mechanisms in place to effect the arrest of every other person allegedly involved in the gruesome murder, with a view to bringing all perpetrators to book and preventing future occurrence. It stated that the consequence of inaction now by the law enforcement agencies could lead to a recurrence In the near future.

“The Commission used the opportunity to condemn all acts of religious extremism in the country and appeals to all parties in this matter as well as the concerned public to remain calm even in the face of this provocative and dastardly act, while awaiting the report of the Police investigation into the incident, adding that two wrongs cannot make a right.”

The Council while sending condolence to the family of the deceased, maintained that “there is no law, either secular or religious in a democratic society, anywhere in the world that justifies the killing of any person without due process of the law.”

The sad development happened on Friday.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, declared a 24-hour curfew in the state following protests by youths who demanded the release of two suspects arrested by the police.

The state government further announced the suspension of the resumption of basic and secondary schools in the State for the next seven days.