Igbo Burials: Over 1, 000 Cows Sold Daily At Enugu Market

Over 1, 000 cows are sold on a daily basis at Orie Orba Cattle Market in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, a cattle dealer told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

The dealer, Silas Eze, said a majority of the cows sold were for burials.

He said, “Cows are being sold every hour in this market. We sell over 1, 000 of them daily during this Easter.

“It is almost the same story in all the cattle markets around here. Igbo people spend a lot on burials.

“Cows, especially Igbo cows, are used for funeral rites. Those ones are traditional. Igbo cows are very expensive. Every adult is entitled to a cow during or after their burials by the Igbo tradition. A breach causes calamities to the bereaved ones.

“But the ones we sell more are Hausa cows. Prices range from N170, 000 to N500, 000. We buy them from Lafia in Nasarawa State.

“We make our turnover every forty-eight hours. The gains may not be much, but we break even. When we run short of demands, we contact our neighbouring colleagues to bring theirs.”

A buyer, who identified himself as Ben, said, “Burials are becoming too expensive in Igbo land. It has become a carnival of a kind.

“We are burying our father this Friday, and more than ten cows are being killed. Then, individuals also donate.

“It is draining some of us. Our rich relatives use such to show how rich they are. They invite their friends from all walks of life.”

An official of the traders’ union who did not want his name mentioned said, “Each cow sold here is charged N2, 000 as commission.”

Our correspondent observed over ten trailers conveying cattle to Southeast states from the North in a spate of one hour.